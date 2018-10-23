Kendra Wilkinson responded on Instagram after some suggested she got her boob job to attract men and attention. File Photo by Patrick Rideaux/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Kendra Wilkinson wants people to know she's not "flaunting" her breast implants.

The 33-year-old television personality responded in an Instagram post Monday after some suggested she got her boob job at age 18 to attract men and attention.

"Here's the true story. I don't get dressed or have any intentions on using the boobs to get a man or attention. I throw on clothes, get ready for the day like everyone," she told her followers.

The former Playboy model said her decision to get implants was for herself and not others. She made the choice prior to her relationship with Playboy and its founder, Hugh Hefner.

"I first got my boobs done at 18 because i was and am an athlete n Tom boy n i felt that i wanted to do something to make MYSELF feel more like a chick BEFORE playboy was even an option," the star explained.

"Ended up being the best investment of my life but at the end of the day I'm still that Tom boy who can care less what a man thinks. I try not to look like I'm flaunting them because i really don't. They are just on me n apart of me. To shame or make a woman feel bad for having boobs n wearing a tank top is not ok," she said.

Wilkinson had shared photos of herself in a tank top during a hike with friends last week.

"When your true friends accept you exactly the way you are you feel free to express the things about yourself that nobody else seems to appreciate," she captioned the slideshow. "True friends see those qualities and fall in love which makes you keep giving that gift of friendship back to them. #authenticity."

Wilkinson split from her husband, former NFL player Hank Baskett, in April after nearly nine years of marriage. She told fans last week she signed her "last divorce paper" after fighting to save her marriage "til the last second."