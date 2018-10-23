Jamie Lynn Spears (R) and Jamie Watson attend the Academy of Country Music Awards on April 6, 2014. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jamie Lynn Spears attends the Academy of Country Music Awards on April 19, 2015. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jamie Lynn Spears took her 6-month-old baby girl to Britney Spears' concert in Austin, Texas. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Jamie Lynn Spears brought daughter Ivey to see her sister, Britney Spears, perform for the first time.

The 27-year-old singer took 6-month-old Ivey to Britney's concert Saturday at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

Jamie Lynn shared a video on Instagram of herself holding and dancing with Ivey at the show. She kept the infant safe and warm with a fuzzy blanket, hat and noise-canceling headphones.

"Ivey's first time seeing her Auntie Britney," the star captioned the post.

Jamie Lynn's husband, Jamie Watson, shared a photo from the outing on his own account.

"Ivey and Fred Flintstone at her first concert," he wrote.

Jamie Lynn is parent to Ivey with Watson and to 10-year-old daughter Maddie with Casey Aldridge. She and Britney also have a 10-year age gap.

"My and my sister are 10 years apart, and Maddie and Ivey are 10 years apart, so I'm hoping they have the same kind of relationship where it was like a second mom, almost," Jamie Lynn told People in May.

"It's gonna be a special relationship," she said. "Sisters are something special -- especially when there's that age gap there."

Britney announced plans last week for a new Las Vegas residency. She will kick off her Domination residency show at the Park Theater at Park MGM in February.