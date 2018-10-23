Bindi Irwin (R) and Terri Irwin attend the Los Angeles premiere of "The Nice Guys" on May 10, 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Bindi Irwin (R), pictured with Chandler Powell, talked about Powell in a new interview. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Bindi Irwin says she's found her "person" in boyfriend Chandler Powell.

The 20-year-old Australian television personality denied engagement rumors but couldn't help but gush about Powell in an interview with E! News published Monday.

"We're not engaged yet, guys," she said the premiere of her family's new Animal Planet series, Crikey! It's the Irwins. "But I swear I will let you know when it happens, really."

Irwin and Powell, a 21-year-old American professional wakeboarder, first met in 2013. Irwin said she's enjoying her present with Powell instead of focusing on their future.

"We're really lucky, we are sharing our lives together and we're on this amazing journey," the star said. "And I think that as human beings we always forget to enjoy the moment."

"I'm so lucky, I have the best family and I found my person in life," she added. "I mean, Chandler's just amazing."

Irwin and Powell often post photos on Instagram from their travels and time together. Powell shared a picture this month of himself with Irwin, her brother, Robert Irwin, and their friend Luke Reavley.

"Love being on this massive adventure called life surrounded by people who make me smile the most!" he captioned the post.

"Love you guys so much!" Irwin responded in the comments. "So many adventures yet to come! @chandlerpowell @robertirwinphotography @lukereavely."

Irwin is the daughter of late Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin, who died at age 44 in September 2006. Crikey! It's the Irwins will premiere Oct. 28 on Animal Planet.