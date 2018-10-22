Jeremy Allen White welcomed a daughter with Addison Timlin on Saturday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Shameless star Jeremy Allen White is celebrating the birth of his first child.

The 27-year-old actor welcomed a daughter, Ezer Billie, with his longtime girlfriend, actress Addison Timlin, on Saturday.

Timlin announced the news in an Instagram post Sunday evening. She shared a pair of photos of herself and White holding their baby girl.

"Ezer Billie White 10.20.2018 Welcome to the world baby girl, it just got so much brighter," the Californication and Zero Hour alum wrote.

White and Timlin met on the set of the 2008 movie Afterschool. The couple announced Timlin's pregnancy on her birthday in June.

"We made a baby and my heart is bursting at the seams," Timlin wrote at the time. "Today is my birthday but my wish already came true. This is 27 and the best is yet to come."

"Happy birthday sweetheart. You're gonna be the best momma, I love you," White added on his own account.

White plays Lip Gallagher on Shameless, which completed the first half of its ninth season Sunday following news of Emmy Rossum and Cameron Monaghan's departures. The Showtime series will premiere the second half Jan. 20.