Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Liam Neeson's son Micheál is honoring his late mom by changing his last name.

Us Weekly reported Micheál, 23, switched his surname to Richardson as a tribute to his mother, actress Natasha Richardson, who died in March 2009.

People confirmed Micheál made the change in remembrance of his mom. Micheál was 13 years old when Richardson died of injuries after a fall while skiing.

Micheál said in an interview with The Sunday Times in 2015 that he went through a "dark" time in the years after his mother's death. He was able to get sober after hitting "rock bottom" in 2014.

"[I was] partying a lot, looking for self-gratification," Micheál said of his drinking and drug use.

"Looking back, I realize it was a delayed reaction," he explained. "You meet so many people who lost a parent when they were young and then they'll break down when they're 45."

Neeson and Richardson had been married nearly 15 years at the time of the actress' death. Neeson shared details from his wedding to Richardson in an interview in 2016, recalling how the actress serenaded him with the Van Morrison song "Crazy Love."

"Natasha had been taking singing lessons to sing it to me. After the ceremony, we were all going in to start the night's festivities and she grabbed the microphone and sang me this... I was like, 'Wow,'" the actor said.

Neeson is also parent to 22-year-old son Daniel with Richardson. Micheál and Daniel's maternal grandmother is the actress Vanessa Redgrave.