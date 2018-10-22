Kim Kardashian attends the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Kim Kardashian celebrated her 38th birthday with husband Kanye West and her family.

The television personality received sweet messages and gifts from West, sister Khloe Kardashian, mom Kris Jenner and other family and friends over the weekend.

West surprised his wife Saturday morning with a series of large, hanging floral arrangements and serenaded the star with a song on the piano.

"@KimKardashian You're stunning. I will keep trying to make things that can express how beautiful you are inside and out and how much I love you and our family," the rapper captioned a video of the moment on Twitter.

@KimKardashian You’re stunning.



I will keep trying to make things that can express how beautiful you are inside and out and how much I love you and our family pic.twitter.com/RurDAmLrwe — ye (@kanyewest) October 20, 2018

Kim Kardashian, who turned 38 on Sunday, voiced her gratitude in a tweet on her own account.

"The most beautiful birthday flowers in the world!!!!! I have the sweetest most creative husband! Thank you babe love you so much!!!" she wrote.

The most beautiful birthday flowers in the world!!!!! I have the sweetest most creative husband! Thank you babe love you so much!!! pic.twitter.com/hpv8HFH6kQ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 20, 2018

Kim Kardashian and West married in May 2015 and are parents to three children -- 5-year-old daughter North, 2-year-old son Saint and 9-month-old daughter Chicago. Khloe Kardashian praised her as a sister, wife and mother in an Instagram post Sunday.

"Happy birthday sweet Kimberly!!! My entire life, you've always been someone that I look up to. To me, You are super woman!! I'm not sure how you do it all and make everything look so easy," the 34-year-old star wrote.

"I am so impressed by the woman, wife and mother you have become. I'm so thankful for us getting closer over the last year," she added. "Without you I would be lost!"

Jenner dedicated a post to Kim Kardashian on her own account.

"Happy birthday @kimkardashian!!! My beautiful girl, I love and adore you and wish for you the most amazing day and year... you have brought all of us such love, joy, and happiness," the mom of six wrote.

"You are the best mom, wife, sister, daughter and friend and i am beyond blessed to be your Mom," she added. "I cherish every single memroy we share and wish for you all the love you give us every single day... i love you."

Khloe Kardashian is mom to 6-month-old daughter True with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. She threw a cupcake party for True, North and her daughter's other cousins last week.