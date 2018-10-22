A post shared by Kelsey Henson (@kelc33) on Aug 16, 2018 at 10:30am PDT

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Game of Thrones actor Hafthor Bjornsson is a married man.

The 29-year-old Icelandic actor and professional strongman tied the knot with girlfriend Kelsey Henson at a wedding Saturday in Iceland.

Bjornsson announced the news in an Instagram post Saturday. He shared a photo of himself holding his bride amid scenic lava fields.

"It is with great pleasure that I now get to call Kelsey Morgan Henson my wife!" the star wrote, adding a heart emoji.

"I get to hold this beautiful woman through thick and thin for the rest of our lives! I'm so excited for all of the future adventures we will tackle side by side. @kelc33 #justmarried," he added.

Henson, who hails from Canada, also shared the news in a post on her own account. Henson is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, while Bjornsson stands 6 feet, 9 inches.

"Looking forward to pulling this big guy around for the rest of my life," the new bride wrote.

"@thorbjornsson I love you now and forever and promise to stand by your side through all that lives throws at us. I love you baby! @weddingiceland #married #justmarried," she added.

Bjornsson and Henson met in Alberta, Canada ,in September 2017. The couple often work out together at Bjornsson's gym, Thor's Power Gym, in Iceland.

Bjornsson plays Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane on Game of Thrones, which will return for an eighth and final season in 2019. The HBO series co-stars Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Lena Headey and Sophie Turner.