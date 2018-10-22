Famous birthdays for Oct. 22: Christopher Lloyd, Catherine Deneuve

Jesse Tyler Ferguson arrives for the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 17. The actor turns 43 on October 22. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

-- Hungarian composer Franz Liszt in 1811

-- Actor Sarah Bernhardt in 1844

-- Comic actor Curly Howard of The Three Stooges in 1903

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Jimmie Foxx in 1907

-- Actor Joan Fontaine in 1917

-- English author Doris Lessing, winner of the 2007 Nobel Prize for literature, in 1919

-- Psychologist/LSD advocate Timothy Leary in 1920

-- Artist Robert Rauschenberg in 1925

-- Actor Derek Jacobi in 1938 (age 80)

-- Actor Christopher Lloyd in 1938 (age 80)

-- Actor Tony Roberts in 1939 (age 79)

-- Actor Annette Funicello in 1942

-- Actor Catherine Deneuve in 1943 (age 76)

-- Writer Deepak Chopra in 1946 (age 72)

-- Actor Jeff Goldblum in 1952 (age 66)

-- Champion skater Brian Boitano in 1963 (age 55)

-- Rapper Shaggy, born Orville Richard Burrell CD, in 1968 (age 50)

-- Film producer Spike Jonze in 1969 (age 49)

-- Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson 1975 (age 43)

-- Musician Zac Hanson in 1985 (age 33)

-- Actor Jonathan Lipnicki in 1990 (age 28)