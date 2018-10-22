Trending Stories

'Walking Dead' stars attend Scott Wilson's memorial
Selma Blair says she has multiple sclerosis
Tara Reid's mother Donna dies
Khloe Kardashian throws cupcake party for True, her cousins
'Halloween' is the No. 1 movie in North America with $77.5M

Bernie Taupin art exhibit 'True American' opens in New York

Latest News

On This Day: Pope John Paul II inaugurated as pontiff
Famous birthdays for Oct. 22: Christopher Lloyd, Catherine Deneuve
UPI Almanac for Monday, Oct. 22, 2018
Carmen Ejogo, Theo Rossi and Emma Greenwell to star in 'Rattlesnake'
Anthony Edwards, Julie White join 'Designated Survivor' for Season 3
 
