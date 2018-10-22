Famous birthdays for Oct. 22: Christopher Lloyd, Catherine Deneuve

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.
They include:
-- Hungarian composer Franz Liszt in 1811
-- Actor Sarah Bernhardt in 1844
-- Comic actor Curly Howard of The Three Stooges in 1903
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Jimmie Foxx in 1907
-- Actor Joan Fontaine in 1917
-- English author Doris Lessing, winner of the 2007 Nobel Prize for literature, in 1919
-- Psychologist/LSD advocate Timothy Leary in 1920
-- Artist Robert Rauschenberg in 1925
-- Actor Derek Jacobi in 1938 (age 80)
-- Actor Christopher Lloyd in 1938 (age 80)
-- Actor Tony Roberts in 1939 (age 79)
-- Actor Annette Funicello in 1942
-- Actor Catherine Deneuve in 1943 (age 76)
-- Writer Deepak Chopra in 1946 (age 72)
-- Actor Jeff Goldblum in 1952 (age 66)
-- Champion skater Brian Boitano in 1963 (age 55)
-- Rapper Shaggy, born Orville Richard Burrell CD, in 1968 (age 50)
-- Film producer Spike Jonze in 1969 (age 49)
-- Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson 1975 (age 43)
-- Musician Zac Hanson in 1985 (age 33)
-- Actor Jonathan Lipnicki in 1990 (age 28)