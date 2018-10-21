'Walking Dead' stars attend Scott Wilson's memorial

Norman Reedus arrives on the red carpet at the "Isle of Dogs" screening on March 20 in New York City Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actress Danai Guirra of "The Walking Dead" and "Black Panther" attends Entertainment Weekly's Comic-Con closing night celebration in San Diego on July 21. Photo by Howard Shen/UPI | License Photo

Sarah Wayne Callies arrives on the carpet the 2016 NBCUNIVERSAL Upfront on May 16, 2016 in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A memorial for the late actor Scott Wilson was held in Los Angeles Saturday. Photo by Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Danai Gurira, Norman Reedus, Sarah Wayne Callies and Greg Nicotero attended Saturday's memorial for their former The Walking Dead family member Scott Wilson.

Variety said the service was held at California's Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills.

"Scott made me feel like part of the family as soon as I met him," said Gurira, who has played Michonne since Season 2. "He also taught me to how to smoke a cigar."

Callies, who played Lori in the show's first three seasons before her character was killed off, read Edna St. Vincent Millay's poem, "Thou Famished Grave," and Nicotero, who works behind the scenes of the series as an executive producer and special-effects wizard, offered a toast at a reception that followed.

Wilson, who played kind-hearted veterinarian Hershel in Seasons 2 to 4, died on Oct. 6, just as it was announced at New York Comic that Wilson had taped a cameo appearance for Season 9 of the The Walking Dead. He was 76 when he lost his battle with leukemia.

Wilson's other credits include In the Heat of the Night, In Cold Blood, The Right Stuff, CSI and The OA.