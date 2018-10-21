'Walking Dead' stars attend Scott Wilson's memorial

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Danai Gurira, Norman Reedus, Sarah Wayne Callies and Greg Nicotero attended Saturday's memorial for their former The Walking Dead family member Scott Wilson.
Variety said the service was held at California's Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills.
"Scott made me feel like part of the family as soon as I met him," said Gurira, who has played Michonne since Season 2. "He also taught me to how to smoke a cigar."
Callies, who played Lori in the show's first three seasons before her character was killed off, read Edna St. Vincent Millay's poem, "Thou Famished Grave," and Nicotero, who works behind the scenes of the series as an executive producer and special-effects wizard, offered a toast at a reception that followed.
Wilson, who played kind-hearted veterinarian Hershel in Seasons 2 to 4, died on Oct. 6, just as it was announced at New York Comic that Wilson had taped a cameo appearance for Season 9 of the The Walking Dead. He was 76 when he lost his battle with leukemia.
Wilson's other credits include In the Heat of the Night, In Cold Blood, The Right Stuff, CSI and The OA.