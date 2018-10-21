Tara Reid's mother Donna dies

Actress Tara Reid attends the premiere of "The Tribes of Palos Verdes" in downtown Los Angeles on November 17, 2017. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Tara Reid attends the premiere of Blumhouse's "Truth or Dare" in Los Angeles on April 12. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Sharknado and American Pie icon Tara Reid announced via Instagram this weekend that her mother, Donna, has died.

"Today has been one of the most heartbreaking days of my life," the 42-year-old actress posted Saturday. "My mother Donna Reid just passed away. My heart breaks -- who am I gonna call everyday, what do I do? 2 yrs ago I lost my father and I never felt such a pain. Now I just lost my mom. But the one thing I know is they are together again. Mom & Dad, I love you! RIP, your baby girl Tara."

Reid also shared her parents' wedding photo, along with the message.

The actress' mom attended the premiere of her movie Sharknado 6 in August.

"So thankful my mother was able to come down the red carpet with me," Reid wrote on Instagram at the time. "She's been extremely sick just got out of the ICU. It has been a very hard year also with having my father pass away. It truly meant the world to me #iloveyoumom #sharknado6."

Reid's father Thomas died in December 2016 at the age of 76, UsMagazine.com said.

Donna's age and cause of death were not immediately reported.