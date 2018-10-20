Famous birthdays for Oct. 20: Viggo Mortensen, Snoop Dogg

Viggo Mortensen arrives on the red carpet for the 89th annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on February 26, 2017. The actor turns 60 on October 20. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

-- English astronomer/architect Christopher Wren in 1632

-- French poet Arthur Rimbaud in 1854

-- James Robert Mann, Illinois congressman and author of the "White Slave Traffic Act," also known as the "Mann Act," in 1856

-- Educator John Dewey in 1859

-- Actor Bela Lugosi (Dracula) in 1882

-- Jazz composure Jelly Roll Morton in 1890

-- Longtime Yankee Stadium announcer Bob Sheppard in 1910

-- Country singer Grandpa (Louis Marshall) Jones in 1913

-- Humorist Art Buchwald in 1925

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Mickey Mantle in 1931

-- Actor William Christopher in 1932

-- Actor Jerry Orbach in 1935

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Juan Marichal in 1937 (age 81)

-- Poet Robert Pinsky in 1940 (age 78)

-- Writer Lewis Grizzard in 1946

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Tom Petty in 1950

-- Film director Danny Boyle in 1956 (age 62)

-- Actor Viggo Mortensen in 1958 (age 60)

-- Political commentator Michelle Malkin in 1970 (age 48)

-- Singer Dannii Minogue in 1971 (age 47)

-- Rapper Snoop Dogg in 1971 (age 47)

-- Actor John Krasinski in 1979 (age 39)

-- Actor Alona Tal in 1983 (age 35)

-- Actor Jennifer Freeman in 1985 (age 33)