Famous birthdays for Oct. 20: Viggo Mortensen, Snoop Dogg

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.
They include:
-- English astronomer/architect Christopher Wren in 1632
-- French poet Arthur Rimbaud in 1854
-- James Robert Mann, Illinois congressman and author of the "White Slave Traffic Act," also known as the "Mann Act," in 1856
-- Educator John Dewey in 1859
-- Actor Bela Lugosi (Dracula) in 1882
-- Jazz composure Jelly Roll Morton in 1890
-- Longtime Yankee Stadium announcer Bob Sheppard in 1910
-- Country singer Grandpa (Louis Marshall) Jones in 1913
-- Humorist Art Buchwald in 1925
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Mickey Mantle in 1931
-- Actor William Christopher in 1932
-- Actor Jerry Orbach in 1935
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Juan Marichal in 1937 (age 81)
-- Poet Robert Pinsky in 1940 (age 78)
-- Writer Lewis Grizzard in 1946
-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Tom Petty in 1950
-- Film director Danny Boyle in 1956 (age 62)
-- Actor Viggo Mortensen in 1958 (age 60)
-- Political commentator Michelle Malkin in 1970 (age 48)
-- Singer Dannii Minogue in 1971 (age 47)
-- Rapper Snoop Dogg in 1971 (age 47)
-- Actor John Krasinski in 1979 (age 39)
-- Actor Alona Tal in 1983 (age 35)
-- Actor Jennifer Freeman in 1985 (age 33)