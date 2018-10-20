Bruce Dern recovering from possible hip fracture in jogging mishap

The Oscar nominees for Best Actor including Bruce Dern for "Nebraska" are announced by actor Chris Hemsworth (L) and Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences President Cheryl Boone Isaacs in Beverly Hills on January 16, 2014. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Support Your Local Sheriff! and Nebraska actor Bruce Dern has been released from a California hospital after being treated for a possible fractured hip.

Dern's manager Alan Somers told Variety the 82-year-old actor slipped on gravel while jogging in Los Angeles.

"He was in good spirits," his publicist Lee Wallman said of Dern's current condition, adding the actor runs every day.

TMZ said the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene of Dern's fall in Runyon Canyon Friday afternoon. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was treated and released.

Dern recently completed filming his part in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. He took over the role from Burt Reynolds, who died last month.

The movie reunited Dern with Tarantino, his director on The Hateful Eight.