Tony Awards gala to take place June 9 at Radio City Music Hall

Neil Austin, winner of the award for Best Lighting Design of a Play for "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two," arrives in the media room at the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 10 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban arrive on the red carpet at the 72nd Annual Tony Awards on June 10 in New York City. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

"The Band's Visit" won the Tony Award for Best Musical in 2018. The 2019 edition of the Tonys is to take place at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 9. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The 73rd annual Tony Awards ceremony honoring excellence in Broadway theater is scheduled to take place at New York City's Radio City Music Hall on June 9.

The ceremony will air live on CBS.

Nominations for the prizes are to be revealed on April 30.

A host for the gala has not yet been named. Singer-songwriters Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles presided over the 2018 event when The Band's Visit was named Best Musical and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child won for Best Play.