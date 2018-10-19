Lena Dunham (R) and Jenni Konner (L) attend the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Lena Dunham (R) and Jenni Konner said goodbye to Lenny Letter in an open letter to fans. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner are shutting down their weekly newsletter, Lenny Letter.

The friends and frequent collaborators said goodbye to fans in an open letter on their website Friday after three years of publishing.

"In the three years since we began, the Internet has opened up for underrepresented writers in ways we wouldn't have predicated or believed from our 2015 bunker," Dunham and Konner wrote.

"It was an honor to be part of that brigade, and we can't wait to see how those who forged that path keep holding space after Lenny is gone," the pair added.

Dunham and Konner said they are ending the newsletter for multiple reasons, but didn't offer a specific explanation. The pair urged fans to keep supporting diverse voices.

"While there's no one reason for our closure, this change allows for growth and a shift in perspectives -- ours and yours. But can we ask one favor? Please, continue to push forward the voices that need a platform, the untold stories that deserve to be heard, the diversity that the publishing industry claims to value but has never mastered," they said.

Dunham confirmed the news in a tweet Friday, writing, "Goodbyes are never easy...but there are so many thank you's to all the Lenny supporters, writers, contributors, and readers...here is our @lennyletter farewell." She also penned a post about change.

"Change is the only way we learn and the only way we stay in touch with our capacity for joy. I am celebrating every aspect of it today, even the ones that hurt (Literally: holes on the body. Figuratively: holes in the heart.)," the star wrote.

Change is the only way we learn and the only way we stay in touch with our capacity for joy. I am celebrating every aspect of it today, even the ones that hurt (Literally: holes on the body. Figuratively: holes in the heart.) — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) October 19, 2018

Dunham and Konner, who co-executive produced Dunham's show Girls, ended their producing partnership in July. In addition, Dunham is recovering after having surgery to remove her left ovary this week.