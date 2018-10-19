Khloe Kardashian attends the NBCUniversal upfront on May 16, 2016. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Khloe Kardashian (L) and Kourtney Kardashian attend the Gabrielle's Angel Foundation Angel Ball on November 21, 2016. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Khloe Kardashian shared photos of daughter True attending a bash with North West and her other cousins. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Khloe Kardashian is giving fans a glimpse into her cupcake party with family.

The 34-year-old television personality shared photos Thursday of True, her 6-month-old daughter with Tristan Thompson, attending a bash with North West and True's other cousins.

True enjoyed sweet treats with North and Kim Kardashian's other children, Saint and Chicago, Kourtney Kardashian's kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign, Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream, and Kylie Jenner's baby girl, Stormi.

Kardashian and her sisters provided the kids with unicorn costumes and other outfits, in addition to an array of cakes and cupcakes. Kardashian shared photos and videos of the spread on Instagram Stories.

"A little @breescakes for the cupcake party," she wrote.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also captured a photo of True with her grandmother, Mary Jo Campbell.

Kardashian previously told fans she planned the party in honor of North returning home to the U.S. The 5-year-old accompanied her parents, Kim and Kanye West, on their trip to Uganda this month.

"I'm so excited!! Planning another cupcake party 4 Norths return w all the cousins. Maybe this time @kourtneykardash won't 'forget' lol I mean..." Kardashian tweeted Oct. 13.

"I bought all the girls tutus this morning! You know we have a color scheme to abide by," she added. "I need to buy the boys something too. Maybe capes for the boys!!!"

Kardashian gave birth to True in April. She shared a photo of her daughter wearing an all-pink ensemble in August following a trip to Mexico with Thompson.