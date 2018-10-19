Karlie Kloss (R) and Joshua Kushner attend the U.S. Open tennis championships on August 25, 2014. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Karlie Kloss attends the CFDA Fashion Awards on June 4. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Karlie Kloss tied the knot with Joshua Kushner at an intimate wedding. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Model and television personality Karlie Kloss is a married woman.

People confirmed the 26-year-old star tied the knot with Joshua Kushner at an intimate wedding Thursday in upstate New York.

Kloss and Kushner were married in a small, Jewish ceremony with less than 80 people in attendance. The couple will host a larger celebration with friends in the spring.

Kloss wore a custom Dior gown with sheer sleeves and neckline. One guest described the wedding as "intimate and moving."

"The couple was beaming with happiness," the source said.

Kloss shared a photo from her wedding day Thursday night on Instagram.

"10.18.2018," the model captioned the post.

Kloss and Kushner, the brother of President Donald Trump's adviser Jared Kushner, announced their engagement in July after six years of dating. Kushner proposed during a romantic weekend in upstate New York.

"I love you more than I have words to express," Kloss said on Instagram. "Josh, you're my best friend and my soulmate. I can't wait for forever together. Yes a million times over."