'Greek' alum Amber Stevens West gives birth to daughter

Amber Stevens West attends the Los Angeles premiere of "22 Jump Street" on June 14, 2014. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Amber Stevens West attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Keanu" on April 27, 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Amber Stevens West welcomed a baby girl with husband and former "Greek" co-star Andrew J. West. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Greek alum Amber Stevens West is a new mom.

Entertainment Tonight reported the 32-year-old actress welcomed a baby girl, Ava Laverne, with husband and former Greek co-star Andrew J. West on Oct. 7, her 32nd birthday.

West's rep confirmed the news to People. West told the magazine one of her grandmothers suggested the name Ava, while Laverne was chosen in honor of two great-grandmothers.

"We feel like we've been waiting our entire lives to meet our daughter, Ava," the star said. "Now that she's here, we're completely obsessed."

"She's already introduced a new and unique type of love into our lives and we're so excited to see what else she will show and teach us in the years to come," she added.

West and Andrew played love interests Ashleigh and Fisher on Greek, which had a four-season run on ABC from 2007 to 2011. The couple married in December 2014 and announced West's pregnancy in May.

"The best is yet to come! #comingthisfall," the actress wrote on Instagram at the time.

West portrays Claire Davis on the CBS series Happy Together, which premiered this month. The show co-stars Damon Wayans, Jr., Stephnie Weir and Victor Williams.