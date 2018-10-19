Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for Oct. 18: Zac Efron, Lindsey Vonn
Famous birthdays for Oct. 17: Alan Jackson, Eminem
'NYPD Blue' sequel in the works at ABC
'Orange is the New Black' to end with Season 7
WWE Raw: Ronda Rousey confronts The Bella Twins

Photo Gallery

 
The Rockettes rehearse for Christmas Spectacular

Latest News

Famous birthdays for Oct. 19: Rebecca Ferguson, John Lithgow
UPI Almanac for Friday, Oct. 19, 2018
On This Day: U.S. ships target Iranian oil platform
Finnish court convicts pro-Russian 'trolls' for harassing journalist
Oregon man sets house on fire, shoots at firefighters, before shooting self
 
Back to Article
/