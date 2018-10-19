Famous birthdays for Oct. 19: Rebecca Ferguson, John Lithgow

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Those born on this day are under the sign of Libra.
They include:
-- Abolitionist Cassius Marcellus Clay in 1810
-- Motion picture pioneer Louis Lumiere in 1862
-- Newspaper columnist Jack Anderson in 1922
-- English spy novelist John Le Carre, born David Cornwell, in 1931 (age 87)
-- Actor Robert Reed in 1932
-- Pop artist Peter Max in 1937 (age 81)
-- Actor Michael Gambon in 1940 (age 78)
-- Actor John Lithgow in 1945 (age 73)
-- Feminist Patricia Ireland in 1945 (age 73)
-- Singer Jeannie C. Riley in 1945 (age 73)
-- British writer Philip Pullman in 1946 (age 72)
-- Boxer Floyd Mayweather Sr. in 1952 (66)
-- U.S. political figure Grover Norquist in 1956 (age 62)
-- Singer Jennifer Holliday in 1960 (age 58)
-- Former heavyweight boxing champion Evander Holyfield in 1962 (age 56)
-- Television personality Ty Pennington in 1964 (age 54)
-- Actor/director Jon Favreau in 1966 (age 52)
-- Amy Carter, daughter of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, in 1967 (age 51)
-- Trey Parker, co-creater of Southpark, in 1969 (age 49)
-- Actor Chris Kattan in 1970 (age 48)
-- Actor Desmond Harrington in 1976 (age 42)
-- Canadian director Jason Reitman 1977 (age 41)
-- Actor Gillian Jacobs in 1982 (age 36)
-- Actor Rebecca Ferguson in 1983 (age 35)
-- Actor Art Parkinson in 2001 (age 17)