Famous birthdays for Oct. 19: Rebecca Ferguson, John Lithgow

Rebecca Ferguson attends the "Mission: Impossible-Fallout" DC premiere at the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum on July 22 in Washington, D.C. The actor turns 35 on October 19. File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Those born on this day are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

-- Abolitionist Cassius Marcellus Clay in 1810

-- Motion picture pioneer Louis Lumiere in 1862

-- Newspaper columnist Jack Anderson in 1922

-- English spy novelist John Le Carre, born David Cornwell, in 1931 (age 87)

-- Actor Robert Reed in 1932

-- Pop artist Peter Max in 1937 (age 81)

-- Actor Michael Gambon in 1940 (age 78)

-- Actor John Lithgow in 1945 (age 73)

-- Feminist Patricia Ireland in 1945 (age 73)

-- Singer Jeannie C. Riley in 1945 (age 73)

-- British writer Philip Pullman in 1946 (age 72)

-- Boxer Floyd Mayweather Sr. in 1952 (66)

-- U.S. political figure Grover Norquist in 1956 (age 62)

-- Singer Jennifer Holliday in 1960 (age 58)

-- Former heavyweight boxing champion Evander Holyfield in 1962 (age 56)

-- Television personality Ty Pennington in 1964 (age 54)

-- Actor/director Jon Favreau in 1966 (age 52)

-- Amy Carter, daughter of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, in 1967 (age 51)

-- Trey Parker, co-creater of Southpark, in 1969 (age 49)

-- Actor Chris Kattan in 1970 (age 48)

-- Actor Desmond Harrington in 1976 (age 42)

-- Canadian director Jason Reitman 1977 (age 41)

-- Actor Gillian Jacobs in 1982 (age 36)

-- Actor Rebecca Ferguson in 1983 (age 35)

-- Actor Art Parkinson in 2001 (age 17)