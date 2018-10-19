Eva Longoria attends the Los Angeles premiere of "A Wrinkle in Time" on February 26. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Eva Longoria (L) and Victoria Beckham attend Longoria's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on April 16. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Eva Longoria dedicated a sweet post to Santiago, her son with Jose "Pepe" Baston, on the infant's four-month birthday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- New mom Eva Longoria is celebrating four months with her "little angel."

The 43-year-old actress dedicated a sweet post to Santiago, her son with husband Jose "Pepe Baston," on the infant's four-month birthday Thursday.

"My little angel is 4months old today! It's going by too fast!" Longoria captioned a collage of photos on Instagram. "I still look at Santi and wonder how my body created and nourished this little bundle of love! Truly a miracle!"

"From the moment he was placed in my arms, I knew no love like this before," she gushed. "Happy 4month Birthday mi Santi precioso!!!"

Longoria spent time with Santi during a quiet moment on set the same day. She shared a photo of herself reading the Patty Rodriguez book La Catrina to her son.

"Story time with Santi #SetLife @LaCatrina @pattyrodriguez @lil_libros," the star wrote.

Longoria gave birth to Santi in June after confirming her pregnancy in December. She described her son as "a dream" in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in August.

"He's such a good baby. I knock on wood," the star said. "He's just been so easy, so sweet, we've been really lucky, he's super healthy. It's just been great."

Longoria introduced Santi to her best friend, singer and designer Victoria Beckham, in September. Beckham documented the moment on Instagram, writing, "Finally meeting Santi!! I'm in Love!!"