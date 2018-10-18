Sean "Diddy" Combs attends the Billboard Music Awards on May 21, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sean "Diddy" Combs (R) and Cassie attend the Clive Davis pre-Grammy gala on January 27. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sean "Diddy" Combs (L) and Cassie have called it quits after several years of dating. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Sean "Diddy" Combs and Cassie have called it quits.

Cassie's rep confirmed the 32-year-old singer's breakup with Combs in a statement Wednesday to LoveBScott.com.

"They are indeed no longer together and haven't been for months," the rep said.

People said Combs and Cassie went their separate ways months ago after several years of dating. Sources said the pair have remained friendly since their split.

"The decision was amicable and they remain friends," an insider said. "Cassie is going to focus on her music and acting career."

News of Combs and Cassie's breakup follows reports the 48-year-old rapper is dating model Jocelyn Chew. LoveBScott.com said the pair were spotted in Miami in September and at Drake and Migos' concert in Los Angeles last week.

"[Diddy] is very much in love with Cassie, and this fling with Jocelyn will likely fizzle out," a source told Us Weekly.

Combs and Cassie met in the early 2000s after Cassie was signed to the rapper's record label. The pair were first romantically linked in 2007, but largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight.