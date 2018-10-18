Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for Oct. 17: Alan Jackson, Eminem
Famous birthdays for Oct. 18: Zac Efron, Lindsey Vonn
'NYPD Blue' sequel in the works at ABC
'Orange is the New Black' to end with Season 7
WWE Raw: Ronda Rousey confronts The Bella Twins

Photo Gallery

 
Bernie Taupin art exhibit 'True American' opens in New York

Latest News

Dog buried under bricks for 2 days found alive
Israeli court orders release of U.S. student accused of boycott
Message in a bottle travels 250 miles down river
Nebraska tourism ad highlights 'flat, boring landscape'
Luke Shaw signs five-year extension with Manchester United
 
Back to Article
/