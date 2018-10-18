Actor Sean Bean will be a target players need to take down in upcoming video game sequel, "Hitman 2." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Actor Sean Bean is set to appear in developer IO Interactive's upcoming stealth-action sequel Hitman 2 as the game's first Elusive Target.

Elusive Targets in Hitman 2 are temporary characters that players only have one chance to take down within a limited time frame. Bean's character, nicknamed The Undying, will be added to the game on Nov. 20.

Bean introduced his character in a live-action trailer, released Wednesday, where The Undying explains to a therapist how he has been able to escape death throughout his life. The Undying then kills the therapist and begins gloating to main protagonist Agent 47 through a camera.

The mission to assassinate The Undying will take place in the game's Miami map where Bean's character is attempting to complete his own hitman contract during a racing event, Gamespot reported.

The Undying name appears to be a reference to how Bean is known for dying in movies and television shows including Lord of the Rings and Game of Thrones.

Hitman 2, the sequel to IO Interactive's 2016 reboot of the long-running franchise, will arrive for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on Nov. 13.

The title will include a competitive multiplayer mode for the first time in the series along with a cooperative mode titled Sniper Assassin in addition to the single player mode.