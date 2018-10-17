Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Lena Dunham is recovering after undergoing surgery to remove her left ovary.
The 32-year-old actress said in an Instagram post Wednesday that she had the procedure after scar tissue and fibrosis surrounding the organ attached to her bowel and affected her ability to walk.
"Yesterday I had a two hour surgery to remove my left ovary, which was encased in scar tissue & fibrosis, attached to my bowel and pressing on nerves that made it kinda hard to walk/pee/vamp," Dunham captioned a photo of herself wearing underwear in her hospital bed.
"Over the last month it got worse and worse until I was simply a burrito posing as a human," she said. "My mother took this picture after I spent 9 hours in the post op recovery area with v low blood pressure."
Dunham had an elective hysterectomy in February in hopes of ending her battle with endometriosis, but said the procedure didn't fix her health, as some might think.
"Health, like mosts things, isn't linear - things improve and things falter and you start living off only cranberry juice from a sippy cup/sleeping on a glorified heating pad but you're also happier than you've been in years," the star said.
"My health not being a given has paid spiritual dividends I could never have predicted and it's opened me up in wild ways and it's given me a mission: to advocate for those of us who live at the cross section of physical and physic pain, to remind women that our stories don't have to look one way, our pain is our gain," she added.
Dunham dropped out of the press tour for her new HBO series, Camping, last week due to her health issues. She said her lingering struggle with endometriosis has made "working challenging at best and scary at worst."
View this post on Instagram
I’ve paid a lot of visits to the ER the last few weeks, trying to handle my symptoms so I would be able to promote this show I love so much, with these people I love so much. But my illness- which has come and gone but never full left- has made working challenging at best and scary at worst. I’m not strong enough right now to explain what’s going on, in part because my doctors are helping me figure that out. I’m so sorry to be missing the Camping premiere and the chance to celebrate with brilliant people. If you want to see a kooky but achy portrait of what chronic illness does to a woman’s brain, Kathryn Mcsorley-Jodell in Camping is just that... I love you, cast and crew of Camping. And I love all of you, making me feel less alone when my body really turns the static up. For more info go to endofound.org or fmaware.org 🙏❤️