Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Lena Dunham is recovering after undergoing surgery to remove her left ovary.

The 32-year-old actress said in an Instagram post Wednesday that she had the procedure after scar tissue and fibrosis surrounding the organ attached to her bowel and affected her ability to walk.

"Yesterday I had a two hour surgery to remove my left ovary, which was encased in scar tissue & fibrosis, attached to my bowel and pressing on nerves that made it kinda hard to walk/pee/vamp," Dunham captioned a photo of herself wearing underwear in her hospital bed.

"Over the last month it got worse and worse until I was simply a burrito posing as a human," she said. "My mother took this picture after I spent 9 hours in the post op recovery area with v low blood pressure."

Dunham had an elective hysterectomy in February in hopes of ending her battle with endometriosis, but said the procedure didn't fix her health, as some might think.

"Health, like mosts things, isn't linear - things improve and things falter and you start living off only cranberry juice from a sippy cup/sleeping on a glorified heating pad but you're also happier than you've been in years," the star said.

"My health not being a given has paid spiritual dividends I could never have predicted and it's opened me up in wild ways and it's given me a mission: to advocate for those of us who live at the cross section of physical and physic pain, to remind women that our stories don't have to look one way, our pain is our gain," she added.

Dunham dropped out of the press tour for her new HBO series, Camping, last week due to her health issues. She said her lingering struggle with endometriosis has made "working challenging at best and scary at worst."