Kanye West hugs President Donald Trump during a meeting at the White House on October 11. File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

Chrissy Teigen (L), pictured with John Legend, discussed the singer's "civil discourse" with Kanye West about President Donald Trump. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Chrissy Teigen says her husband, John Legend, "learned a lot" from his political debate with friend and rapper Kanye West.

The 32-year-old model and television personality discussed Legend's "civil discourse" with West about President Donald Trump in the November issue of Vogue.

"The thing with Kanye is that his opinions have always been super strong," Teigen told the magazine. "He's never been the guy to push them on you, but he will say what he wants to say. Same with John. That's why I loved that they were able to have this civil discourse."

"Kanye learned a lot in the months after that. John did, too," she said.

West tweeted screenshots of texts from Legend in April, which showed Legend urging West to reconsider his support of Trump. Teigen said she respects West's opinions, despite being an outspoken critic of the president.

"You can't just believe you're the right one all the time. That's what makes us horrible," the star explained.

"Trust me: My views are super liberal, and I'm like, 'How could anyone not think this way? But people are also entitled to their opinion," she added.

West had shared similar sentiments on Twitter after his debate with Legend, saying he "appreciates the dialogue" and respects the singer's differing opinion.

"I tweeted the John text to show that there are people around me that disagree with me and voice their opinion. I respect everyone's opinion but I stand my ground," he wrote.

West voiced his support for Trump following a performance on Saturday Night Live in September. He met with the president last week during a meeting to update U.S. copyright laws.