Logan Paul attends the Billboard Music Awards on May 21, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Chloe Bennet attends the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes after-party on January 7. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Chloe Bennet (L) and Logan Paul recently broke up after several months of dating. File Photo by Howard Shen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Chloe Bennet and Logan Paul have reportedly called it quits.

People confirmed the 26-year-old actress and 23-year-old YouTube star recently broke up after several months of dating.

Bennet and Paul ended their relationship over a month ago, according to Just Jared. The pair reportedly split on good terms.

"Logan and Chloe had a very fun and strange dynamic that honestly worked well for a while," a source said.

"Chloe and Logan weirdly worked and they still very much love each other but their lives aren't compatible right now," another insider added. "They're taking time to just focus on themselves."

Bennet and Paul made their red carpet debut as a couple July 21 at the Entertainment Weekly San Diego Comic-Con party. The pair confirmed their relationship earlier in the month following dating rumors.

"He's kind, creative, funny, vibrantly curious about life, weird as [expletive] in all the best ways, a big dork, and he's one of my best friends," Bennet explained on Twitter.

"It doesn't make sense to a lot of people, but it doesn't have to. He's changed my life for the better and I've done the same for him," she added.

Bennet is known for playing Daisy "Skye" Johnson, aka Quake, on Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., which will return for a sixth season on ABC in July 2019.

Celebrity breakups of 2018