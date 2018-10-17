Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Dennis Hof, the brothel owner known for running the Bunny Ranch in Nevada, died Tuesday at age 72.

NPR confirmed the pimp-turned-politician was found dead at Love Ranch, another one of his legal brothels in Nevada, two days after his birthday.

Hof's death was confirmed Tuesday at a Nye County commission meeting. The sheriff's department said the Republican candidate for state assembly died in his sleep, although the cause of death will be investigated.

Hof's campaign manager, Chuck Muth, said Hof died following his birthday party Monday night. Pornography star Ron Jeremy, former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio and anti-tax activist Grover Norquist attended the bash.

"Just arrived on-scene at Love Ranch Vegas. Dennis died quietly in his sleep. Ron Jeremy found him this morning when he went to wake him to go to a meeting in Pahrump. Investigation still going on," Muth tweeted Tuesday.

Muth told the Reno Gazette Journal there was no indication Hof wasn't feeling well prior to his death.

"We had a wonderful event last night," he said Tuesday. "He was having the time of his life."

Hof and the Bunny Ranch were featured in the HBO series Cathouse, which aired for two seasons. Hof won the Republican primary for the state assembly seat in June, and credited President Donald Trump for his candidacy.

"It's all because Donald Trump was the Christopher Columbus for me," he said, according to The Washington Post. "He found the way, and I jumped on it."