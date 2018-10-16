Pippa Middleton (L) and Jack Brooksbank welcomed their first child, a son, on Monday. File Photo by Lionel Hahn/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- British socialite Pippa Middleton is a new mom.

People confirmed Pippa, the 35-year-old sister of Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, welcomed a son with husband James Matthews Monday in London.

"Everyone is delighted and mother and baby are doing well," Pippa's rep told the magazine.

USA Today said Pippa gave birth in the Lindon Wing of St. Mary's Hospital, the same place where Kate welcomed her three children. Kate is parent to 5-year-old Prince George, 3-year-old Princess Charlotte and 5-month-old Prince Louis with Prince William, Duke of Cambridge.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are thrilled for Pippa and James," Kensington Palace told People.

Pippa and Matthews married in May 2017 and confirmed Pippa's pregnancy in June. Pippa gave birth amid news William's brother, Prince Harry, is expecting his first child with Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have today announced that the Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby due in spring," the royal family announced Monday.