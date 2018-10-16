Kanye West (R) is in Uganda with his wife Kim Kardashain (L). File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Kanye West posted of Twitter videos of himself delivering shoes to children in Uganda. File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Kanye West posted on Twitter Tuesday video of himself handing out pairs of Yeezy shoes to children in Uganda.

The clip, captioned "We got love," features West and his wife Kim Kardashian arriving with their entourage to meet with a large group of school children who sing songs upon their arrival.

The school children grow excited as several duffel bags filled with Yeezys are brought to the rapper to hand out.

West is currently in Uganda to work on his new album titled Yandhi. He made headlines for posting on Twitter Sunday a video of himself performing in Uganda as part of a studio session.

West and Kardashian have also met with Uganda president Yoweri Museveni on Monday. The meeting featured West giving Museveni a pair of Yeezys and Museveni giving the celebrity couple Ugandan names.

West was given the name "Kanyesigye" which means "I trust" with Kardashian receiving "Kemigisha" which means "the one with blessings from God," BBC reported.