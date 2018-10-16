Gwyneth Paltrow attends the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Gwyneth Paltrow is feeling grateful following her wedding to Brad Falchuk.

The 46-year-old actress said in the October digital issue of Glamour U.K. that it was "fantastic" to find love with Falchuk and marry for a second time. Paltrow was previously wed to Coldplay singer Chris Martin.

"I feel so lucky and grateful," the actress told the magazine. "It's different to be in your mid-forties; do it again and bring all your experience, your pain, your happiness, suffering -- everything."

"It's actually very heartening," she said. "I feel very optimistic!"

Paltrow and Falchuk tied the knot Sept. 29 in New York. Paltrow's mom, Blythe Danner, Robert Downey, Jr., Cameron Diaz and Steven Spielberg were among the guests in attendance.

"It was gorgeous -- the most beautiful wedding I've ever seen," Danner told photographers the next day.

Paltrow and Falchuk confirmed the news by sharing a photo of their wedding bands on Instagram. The couple got engaged in January after more than three years of dating.

"We feel incredibly lucky to have come together at this juncture in our lives when our collective successes and failures can serve as building blocks for a healthy and happy relationship," Paltrow said at the time.

Paltrow is parent to 14-year-old daughter Apple and 12-year-old son Moses with Martin. The singer's girlfriend, 50 Shades star Dakota Johnson, denied she's expecting with Martin last week.