Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Bella Hadid is giving fans an intimate glimpse into her birthday celebration with The Weeknd.

The model thanked The Weeknd in an Instagram post Tuesday for helping make her 22nd birthday "the best day ever."

Hadid shared a slideshow of photos from her party, including pictures of herself smiling and embracing The Weeknd. She couldn't help but gush about the 28-year-old singer in the caption.

"I know I'm a lil late but I'm still in shock thinking about my birthday this year. I've never felt so much love & happiness," the star wrote.

"Thank u to my baby, my beautiful family and friends for making this surprise so special. This was the best day (EVER) .. thank you to everyone for the birthday wishes. I feel so lucky, I can't believe it," she said.

Hadid rang in her birthday Oct. 9 in New York with The Weeknd, her parents, Yolanda Hadid and Mohamed Hadid, siblings Gigi Hadid and Anwar Hadid, Kendall Jenner and other friends in attendance. The Weeknd marked the occasion by posting a slideshow of photos and videos with Hadid on Instagram.

"happy birthday Angel," he wrote.

Hadid and The Weeknd split in November 2016 after two years of dating, but sparked reconciliation rumors in April following the singer's breakup with Selena Gomez. E! News confirmed in July the pair were dating again.

"Things have been going really well," a source said. "They have been inseparable and have been truly working with each other's schedules to make it work."