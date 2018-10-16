Trending Stories

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle expecting first child
Famous birthdays for Oct. 13: Ashanti, Paul Simon
Enrico Colantoni signs on for 'Veronica Mars' revival
Alex Rodriguez unearths signed photo from Jennifer Lopez
Becky G, Gloria Trevi and more to host 2018 Latin AMAs

Photo Gallery

 
South Korean President Moon makes state visit to Paris

Latest News

Navy extends Rockwell Collins contract for F/A-18 avionics display support
Adam Sandler returns to stand up in Netflix special '100% Fresh'
Bear breaks into snow-covered Colorado car
More than 1,300 still missing in Florida after Hurricane Michael
Evolution can't keep up with the human-caused extinction crisis
 
Back to Article
/