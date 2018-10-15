Dave Bautista will be returning to WWE for Smackdown 1000. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- WWE has released on Twitter a retro-style intro video for Smackdown as the company prepares to celebrate the program's 1,000th episode on Tuesday.

The clip, posted on Sunday, uses the same music, graphics and logo from Smackdown's original intro from the Attitude Era using current WWE superstars. Smackdown's first episode was first broadcasted on April 29, 1999.

WWE Champion AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan, The Miz, Charlotte Flair, Samoa Joe, Smackdown Women's Champion Becky Lynch and more make appearances in the intro.

Smackdown 1000 is set to feature a number of returning WWE legends including Rey Mysterio who is set to take on United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, The Undertaker and Batista.

Just when you thought you couldn't get any more hyped for #SD1000...

Batista, now known for starring in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers: Infinity War under his real name Dave Bautista, will be seen reuniting with his former Evolution partners Triple H, Randy Orton and Ric Flair.

Batista recently sat down with WWE to discuss his favorite Smackdown memories, including his friendship with the late Eddie Guerrero and his battles against The Undertaker.