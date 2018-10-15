Sarah Hyland (R) and Wells Adams recalled their early relationship while celebrating their first anniversary as a couple. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams penned loving posts to each other on their first anniversary as a couple.

The 27-year-old actress and 34-year-old television personality recalled their early relationship while celebrating the milestone Monday.

"A year ago I impatiently asked @wellsadams 'when are you gonna ask me to be your girlfriend?!' I still can't tell if I just bullied you in to being with me and you're too scared to leave? But please don't," Hyland captioned a photo with Adams.

"Thank you for being the @stevehowey To my @katehudson in #bridewars ... Now, let's get tan again drink all the rosé. *** Disclaimer*** - my toes are in the sand and it looks like I have a hoof. Then again I am a Sagittarius so maybe I dooooo," she jokingly added.

Adams shared a series of photos from their first day as an official couple.

"A couple hours after we took these pics, @sarahhyland said, 'when are you going to ask me to be your girlfriend.' I said, 'right now.' I then doubled down and said 'I'm falling in love with you.' She responded with, 'I can't say that yet.' And then like 15 minuets later she did," the star recounted.

"Happy anniversary, baby. I love you most," he added.

Hyland and Adams were first linked in October 2017 after celebrating Halloween together. Hyland said in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel Live! in January that she first connected with Adams on Twitter.

"He slid into my DMs," the actress said.

"I was single and I thought, this is really awesome," she recalled. "I was like, you're being forward and it's sexy and not aggressive, but confident and sexy."

Hyland is known for playing Haley Dunphy on the ABC series Modern Family. Adams competed in The Bachelorette Season 12 before appearing on Bachelor in Paradise.