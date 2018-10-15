Ariana Grande arrives on the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit on May 7. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Ariana Grande (R) with Pete Davidson (L). The pair have split according to multiple reports. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Singer Ariana Grande and Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson have broken up and ended their engagement, according to multiple reports.

Grande and Davidson are said to have split over the weekend, TMZ reported, citing sources.

People Magazine also confirmed that the pair has split.

"It was way too much too soon," a Grande source said. "It's not shocking to anyone."

Grande and Davidson were engaged in June after a few weeks of dating.

"We met on SNL, like, two, three years ago," Grande said of Davidson previously on The Tonight Show. "We never, like, exchanged numbers or anything, we weren't even friends for a long time, but I had the biggest crush in the whole world on him."

"I left and I jokingly said to my tour manager, I was like, 'I'm marrying him, 100 percent.' I was like, 'I'm literally marrying him,'" she continued.

Grande got together with Davidson following her relationship with rapper Mac Miller, who died in September. Grande honored Miller on social media and then announced through her rep that she would be taking some time off.

"Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend," the rep said in a statement. "She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding."