Prince Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, pregnant with first child

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle kiss as they exit St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their royal wedding ceremony in Windsor, England on May 19. Pool photo by Neil Hall/UPI | License Photo

Newly married Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ride in a horse-drawn carriage in Windsor, England on May 19. Pool photo by Stephen Chung/UPI | License Photo

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who tied the knot in May, are expecting their first child. File Photo by Vickie Flores/EPA-EFE

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- U.S. actress Meghan Markle, the wife of Britain's Prince Harry, is pregnant with their first child, the Royal Family's Twitter account said Monday.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have today announced that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby due in Spring," the announcement said. "Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."

No other details regarding the child's sex or anticipated birthdate were immediately available.

Harry, who is Queen Elizabeth II's grandson, married Markle on May 19 at Windsor Castle.

His brother, Prince William, served as his best man, and his father, Prince Charles, walked Markle down the aisle.

Among the estimated 600 guests at the wedding were Elton John, Oprah Winfrey, Idris Elba, James Blunt, James Corden, Serena Williams, Priyanka Chopra, Carey Mulligan, Patrick J. Adams, Gina Torres, George and Amal Clooney, and David and Victoria Beckham. The queen, her husband Prince Philip, William's wife Kate Middleton, her sister Pippa Matthews and Markle's mother Doria Ragland also helped the couple celebrate their happy day.

Harry's cousin, Princess Eugenie, married Jack Brooksbank at the same location last Friday.