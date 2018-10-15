Owen Wilson attends the Anaheim premiere of "Cars 3" on June 10, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Fans are getting a first glimpse of Owen Wilson's newborn daughter.

The child's mother, Varunie Vongsvirates, took to Instagram Sunday after reportedly welcoming a baby girl, Lyla, Aranya, with Wilson this month.

The picture shows Lyla snug and wrapped in a pink blanket. Vongsvirates confirmed her daughter's birthdate, Oct. 9, in the caption.

"My sweet little princess," she wrote. "Lyla Aranya Wilson, born on 10-09-18."

People reported Lyla's birth last week. Sources said Vongsvirates gave her daughter the middle name Aranya to honor her Thai heritage.

Wilson is also parent to 7-year-old son Robert with Jade Duell and 4-year-old son Finn with Caroline Lindqvist. Reports surfaced in June the actor volunteered to undergo a paternity test after Vongsvirates approached him about her pregnancy.

"Owen has been a great father to his two boys and has maintained a warm and close relationship with their mothers," a source told Us Weekly at the time. "Of course if a paternity test establishes that he is the father of another child, he will fulfill all of his obligations to support his child."