Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Fans are getting a first glimpse of Owen Wilson's newborn daughter.
The child's mother, Varunie Vongsvirates, took to Instagram Sunday after reportedly welcoming a baby girl, Lyla, Aranya, with Wilson this month.
The picture shows Lyla snug and wrapped in a pink blanket. Vongsvirates confirmed her daughter's birthdate, Oct. 9, in the caption.
"My sweet little princess," she wrote. "Lyla Aranya Wilson, born on 10-09-18."
People reported Lyla's birth last week. Sources said Vongsvirates gave her daughter the middle name Aranya to honor her Thai heritage.
Wilson is also parent to 7-year-old son Robert with Jade Duell and 4-year-old son Finn with Caroline Lindqvist. Reports surfaced in June the actor volunteered to undergo a paternity test after Vongsvirates approached him about her pregnancy.
"Owen has been a great father to his two boys and has maintained a warm and close relationship with their mothers," a source told Us Weekly at the time. "Of course if a paternity test establishes that he is the father of another child, he will fulfill all of his obligations to support his child."