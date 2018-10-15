Madonna attends the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Madonna attends the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Madonna dedicated sweet posts to daughter Lourdes Leon on the model's 22nd birthday. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Madonna is celebrating daughter Lourdes Leon's 22nd birthday.

The 60-year-old singer dedicated sweet posts to Lourdes, her daughter with ex-partner Carlos Leon, on the model's birthday Sunday.

Madonna shared a series of photos on Instagram, including a picture of herself and Lourdes at dinner. She used Lourdes' nickname, Lolita, in the caption.

"Happy Birthday to My Darling Lolita! Light of my Life! Me Preciosa! #littlestar," the star wrote.

Madonna also posted a throwback photo of Lourdes as a child.

"Never Forget Who You Are Little Star................HB LMCL!! Our Daughters Are The Future!! #daughters #sisterhood. #deathtothepatriarchy," she wrote.

Lourdes recently modeled for the Converse x MadeMe collection and made her New York Fashion Week debut in the Gypsy Sport show in September. She credited Madonna as a style inspiration in a video for Stella McCartney Pop in 2016.

"My mom has helped me so much," the model said. "She has great style and she's an amazing dresser."

Madonna is also parent to 18-year-old son Rocco Ritchie, 13-year-old son David Ritchie, 12-year-old daughter Mercy James and 6-year-old twins Stelle and Estere.