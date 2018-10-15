Famous birthdays for Oct. 15: Penny Marshall, Sarah Ferguson

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.
They include:
-- Roman poet Virgil in 70 B.C.
-- German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche in 1844
-- English writer/humorist P.G. Wodehouse in 1881
-- Author Mario Puzo (The Godfather) in 1920
-- Former Chrysler Corp. Chairman Lee Iacocca in 1924 (age 94)
-- Singer Barry McGuire in 1935 (age 83)
-- Actor Linda Lavin in 1937 (age 81)
-- Actor/director Penny Marshall in 1943 (age 75)
-- Nobel Peace Prize recipient David Trimble in 1944 (age 74)
-- Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Jim Palmer in 1945 (age 73)
-- Pop singer Richard Carpenter in 1946 (age 72)
-- Singer Tito Jackson in 1953 (age 65)
-- Actor Tanya Roberts in 1955 (age 63)
-- Sarah Ferguson, duchess of York, in 1959 (age 59)
-- Chef Emeril Lagasse in 1959 (age 59)
-- Singer Ginuwine, born Elgin Baylor Lumpkin, in 1970 (age 48)
-- Singer Keyshia Cole in 1981 (age 37)
-- Actor Bailee Madison in 1999 (age 19)