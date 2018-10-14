Famous birthdays for Oct. 14: Usher, Natalie Maines

Mia Wasikowska attends the Japan premiere for the film "Alice Through the Looking Glass" in Tokyo, Japan on June 21, 2016. The actor turns 29 on October 14. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Usher arrives on the red carpet at the Songwriters Hall of Fame 49th Annual Induction and Awards Dinner at New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 14 in New York City. The singer turns 40 on October 14. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

-- King James II of England in 1633

-- William Penn, the English Quaker who founded Pennsylvania, in 1644

-- Dwight D. Eisenhower, World War II military leader/34th president of the United States, in 1890

-- Poet E.E. Cummings in 1894

-- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Le Duc Tho in 1911

-- Former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. C. Everett Koop in 1916

-- Actor Roger Moore in 1927

-- Watergate figure/author/lecturer John Dean in 1938 (age 80)

-- Fashion designer Ralph Lauren in 1939 (age 79)

-- British pop singer Cliff Richard in 1940 (age 78)

-- Actor Harry Anderson in 1952

-- Actor Greg Evigan in 1953 (age 65)

-- Golf Hall of Fame member Beth Daniel in 1956 (age 62)

-- Musician Thomas Dolby in 1958 (age 60)

-- Sports talk show host Jim Rome in 1964 (age 54)

-- Actor Steve Coogan in 1965 (age 53)

-- Actor Jon Seda in 1970 (age 48)

-- Country music singer Natalie Maines in 1974 (age 44)

-- Singer and actor Usher in 1978 (age 40)

-- Wrestler Stacy Keibler in 1979 (age 39)

-- Actor/comedian Jay Pharoah in 1987 (age 31)

-- Actor Max Thieriot in 1988 (age 30

-- Actor Mia Wasikowska in 1989 (age 29)

-- Actor Rowan Blanchard in 2001 (age 17)