Famous birthdays for Oct. 14: Usher, Natalie Maines

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.
They include:
-- King James II of England in 1633
-- William Penn, the English Quaker who founded Pennsylvania, in 1644
-- Dwight D. Eisenhower, World War II military leader/34th president of the United States, in 1890
-- Poet E.E. Cummings in 1894
-- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Le Duc Tho in 1911
-- Former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. C. Everett Koop in 1916
-- Actor Roger Moore in 1927
-- Watergate figure/author/lecturer John Dean in 1938 (age 80)
-- Fashion designer Ralph Lauren in 1939 (age 79)
-- British pop singer Cliff Richard in 1940 (age 78)
-- Actor Harry Anderson in 1952
-- Actor Greg Evigan in 1953 (age 65)
-- Golf Hall of Fame member Beth Daniel in 1956 (age 62)
-- Musician Thomas Dolby in 1958 (age 60)
-- Sports talk show host Jim Rome in 1964 (age 54)
-- Actor Steve Coogan in 1965 (age 53)
-- Actor Jon Seda in 1970 (age 48)
-- Country music singer Natalie Maines in 1974 (age 44)
-- Singer and actor Usher in 1978 (age 40)
-- Wrestler Stacy Keibler in 1979 (age 39)
-- Actor/comedian Jay Pharoah in 1987 (age 31)
-- Actor Max Thieriot in 1988 (age 30
-- Actor Mia Wasikowska in 1989 (age 29)
-- Actor Rowan Blanchard in 2001 (age 17)