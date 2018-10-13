Bertie Carvel arrives on the red carpet at the 67th Annual Tony Awards on June 9, 2013 in New York City. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Jonny Lee Miller is to star in "Ink" on Broadway this spring. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Matilda alum Bertie Carvel and Elementary star Jonny Lee Miller are to play the leads in James Graham's newspaper drama, Ink, on Broadway in the spring.

This will mark the American premiere of the Almeida Theatre production. Almeida Theatre Artistic Director Rupert Goold is helming the show, the Manhattan Theatre Club announced Friday.

Previews are scheduled to begin April 2, with an opening night set for April 24 at New York's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

Carvel will reprise his Olivier Award-winning role as media mogul Rupert Murdoch and Miller will play Larry Lamb, forrmer editor of The Sun newspaper.

"It's 1969 London," a synopsis said. "The brash, young Rupert Murdoch purchases a struggling paper, The Sun, and sets out to make it a must-read smash which will destroy -- and ultimately horrify -- the competition. He brings on rogue editor Larry Lamb who in turn recruits an unlikely team of underdog reporters. Together, they will go to any lengths for success and the race for the most ink is on!"