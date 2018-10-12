Mandy Moore (R) and Milo Ventimiglia attend the NBCUniversal upfront on May 14. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Mandy Moore filed for divorce from Ryan Adams in January 2015 after nearly six years of marriage. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Ryan Adams is sorry for his remarks about his marriage to Mandy Moore.

The 43-year-old singer apologized Thursday after slamming Moore on Twitter following her comments about their divorce in a new interview.

"I apologize for my remarks. I was trying to be funny. But I have and always will choose to remember the amazing moments," Adams wrote.

"It isn't classy or ok to lessen what was. I am happy for everyone and doing my best," he added.

In addition, Adams thanked celebrity blogger Perez Hilton for apologizing for causing any unintentional pain. Hilton had tweeted about Moore's initial remarks, leading to Adams' response to the actress online.

"Thank you for taking the high road, Perez. Wishing you & your fam well," Adams said.

I apologize for my remarks. I was trying to be funny. But I have and will always choose to remember the amazing moments.

It isn't classy or ok lessen what was. I am happy for everyone and doing my best.

Thank you for taking the high road, Perez. Wishing you & your fam well. https://t.co/ysoV0Jp7Dh — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) October 12, 2018

Adams and Moore split in January 2015 after nearly six years of marriage. Adams likened the actress to "the spiritual equivalent of a soggy piece of cardboard" in a series of tweets Wednesday.

"She didn't like the Melvins or BladeRunner. Doomed from the start... If only I could remember the start lol," he wrote of the marriage.

Moore said in the November issue of Glamour that she felt "spiritually and fundamentally stuck" leading up to her split from Adams.

"I didn't choose the right person," the This is Us star said.