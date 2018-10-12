Johnny Depp attends the London premiere of "Murder on the Orient Express" on November 2, 2017. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Johnny Depp spoke out following backlash to his starring role as Grindelwald in the "Fantastic Beasts" sequel. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Johnny Depp is defending his casting in Fantastic Beasts following lingering allegations he abused his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

The 55-year-old actor spoke out in an interview with Entertainment Weekly following backlash to his role as Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and its upcoming sequel, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Depp debuted as Grindelwald at the end of the first movie and will have a starring part in the sequel. He said he felt bad for Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts author J.K. Rowling after fans decried his involvement with the films.

"I'll be honest with you, I felt bad for J.K. having to field all these various feelings from people out there. I felt bad that she had to take that. But ultimately, there is real controversy," the star told the magazine.

"The fact remains I was falsely accused," he said. "J.K. has seen the evidence and therefore knows I was falsely accused, and that's why she has publicly supported me. She doesn't take things lightly. She would not stand up if she didn't know the truth."

Rowling voiced her support for Depp in a statement on her website in December. She acknowledged fans had "legitimate questions and concerns," but said she would stand by Depp's casting.

"Based on our understanding of the circumstances, the filmmakers and I are not only comfortable sticking with our original casting, but genuinely happy to have Johnny playing a major character in the movies," the author said.

Heard accused Depp of physical abuse after filing for divorce from the actor in May 2015. Depp's lawyer, Adam Waldman, defended the actor this month after he denied abusing Heard in an interview with GQ magazine.

"In his GQ interview, Mr. Depp is simply defending himself against Ms. Heard's lingering false abuse accusations. Johnny Depp is the abuse victim," Waldman said.