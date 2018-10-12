Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for Oct. 11: Jane Krakowski, Cardi B
Taylor Swift breaks record for most AMA wins by female artist
William Zabka: Johnny's 'trying to make it work' in 'Cobra Kai'
Janet Varney: Comedy world is experiencing 'growing pains'
LA coroner rules Verne Troyer's death suicide

Camila Cabello, Post Malone win top honors at the AMAs

Latest News

Famous birthdays for Oct. 12: Hugh Jackman, Bode Miller
On This Day: Matthew Shepard dies in anti-gay beating
UPI Almanac for Friday, Oct. 12, 2018
Trump signs 'Save Our Seas Act' to boost clean-up efforts in world's oceans
Democrats agree to confirm 15 of Trump's judicial picks to have time for campaigning
 
