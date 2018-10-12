Famous birthdays for Oct. 12: Hugh Jackman, Bode Miller

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.
They include:
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Joe Cronin in 1906
-- Comedian/activist Dick Gregory in 1932
-- Opera tenor Luciano Pavarotti in 1935
-- R&B singer Sam Moore in 1935 (age 83)
-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Melvin Franklin of the Temptations in 1942
-- TV correspondent Chris Wallace in 1947 (age 71)
-- Singer/actor Susan Anton in 1950 (age 68)
-- Actor Hugh Jackman in 1968 (age 50)
-- Actor Adam Rich in 1968 (age 50)
-- Country music musician Martie Maguire (the Dixie Chicks) in 1969 (age 49)
-- Actor Kirk Cameron in 1970 (age 48)
-- Track star Marion Jones in 1975 (age 43)
-- Olympic gold medal-winning skier Bode Miller in 1977 (age 41)
-- Actor Tyler Blackburn in 1986 (age 32)
-- Actor Josh Hutcherson in 1992 (age 26)
-- Actor Ferdia Walsh-Peelo in 1999 (age 19)
-- Actor Iris Apatow in 2002 (age 16)