Famous birthdays for Oct. 12: Hugh Jackman, Bode Miller

Josh Hutcherson attends the premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2" at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 16, 2015. The actor turns 26 on October 12. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Hugh Jackman attends the Toronto International Film Festival photocall for "The Front Runner" at The Gallery of TIFF Bell Lightbox in Toronto on September 8. The actor turns 50 on October 12. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Joe Cronin in 1906

-- Comedian/activist Dick Gregory in 1932

-- Opera tenor Luciano Pavarotti in 1935

-- R&B singer Sam Moore in 1935 (age 83)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Melvin Franklin of the Temptations in 1942

-- TV correspondent Chris Wallace in 1947 (age 71)

-- Singer/actor Susan Anton in 1950 (age 68)

-- Actor Hugh Jackman in 1968 (age 50)

-- Actor Adam Rich in 1968 (age 50)

-- Country music musician Martie Maguire (the Dixie Chicks) in 1969 (age 49)

-- Actor Kirk Cameron in 1970 (age 48)

-- Track star Marion Jones in 1975 (age 43)

-- Olympic gold medal-winning skier Bode Miller in 1977 (age 41)

-- Actor Tyler Blackburn in 1986 (age 32)

-- Actor Josh Hutcherson in 1992 (age 26)

-- Actor Ferdia Walsh-Peelo in 1999 (age 19)

-- Actor Iris Apatow in 2002 (age 16)