Cara Delevingne attends Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Friday. Photo by Facundo Arrizabalaga/EPA-EFE

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Cara Delevingne turned heads Friday in a suit and top hat at the royal wedding.

The 26-year-old British model and actress broke tradition with the tailored look at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's nuptials in England.

Delevingne was all smiles in a black suit and cummerbund as she arrived at the wedding with journalist Derek Blasberg. The dress code had instructed women to wear a day dress with hat, according to Vanity Fair.

"I am in awe of Cara Delevingne's outfit," one fan tweeted in response.

"Cara Delevingne is wearing top hat and tails. This is everything I didn't know I needed #RoyalWedding," another added.

Eugenie and Brooksbank tied the knot at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Delevingne's sister, model Poppy Delevingne, models Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell and actress Demi Moore were among the other celebrities in attendance.

Eugenie, the younger daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, wore a gown with a fitted bodice and pleated skirt. Her sister, Princess Beatrice, served as maid of honor at the wedding.

Delevingne is known for her modeling work with Burberry and Chanel. She starred in the movies Paper Town, Suicide Squad and Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, and will next appear in London Fields with Amber Heard.