Mandy Moore (R) and Milo Ventimiglia attend the NBCUniversal upfront on May 14. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Mandy Moore filed for divorce from Ryan Adams in January 2015 after nearly six years of marriage. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Ryan Adams says his marriage to Mandy Moore was "doomed from the start."

The 43-year-old singer and musician slammed Moore Wednesday on Twitter after the 34-year-old actress discussed their divorce in a new interview.

"She didn't like the Melvins or BladeRunner. Doomed from the start... If only I could remember the start lol," Adams wrote after Moore's comments got press.

"Sometimes you get stuck to the spiritual equivalent of a soggy piece of cardboard. But it rains on net-a-porter everyday when you're trapped inside yourself," he added. "Take the money I'll take my pride, any day."

Sometimes you get stuck to the spiritual equivalent of a soggy piece of cardboard. But it rains on net-a-porter everyday when you're trapped inside yourself

Take the money

I'll take my pride, any day https://t.co/JYXw3crbQi — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) October 10, 2018

Moore filed for divorce from Adams in January 2015 after nearly six years of marriage. She said in the November issue of Glamour that she felt "spiritually and fundamentally stuck" leading up to the split.

"I didn't choose the right person," the star told the magazine.

"I don't feel guilty for it. I don't fault myself for it," she said of the divorce. "When people said, 'I'm sorry,' I was like, 'No. Sorry would have been had I stayed in a very unhealthy situation.' I didn't. I found my way out. And when I did, things opened back up again."

Moore previously said in the March issue of Cosmopolitan that going through her divorce helped give her newfound confidence.

"It's a combination of getting older and wiser and going through the hard knocks of a divorce," she said. "It's emboldened me. There's power in saying no and in asking for what you deserve. There is power in knowing your value."

Moore is engaged to Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith. She told InStyle in March that Goldsmith put "so much love and thought" into designing her engagement ring.