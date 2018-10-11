Nikki Bella arrives on the red carpet at the 2018 NBCUniversal Upfront on May 14. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Nikki Bella says she is ready to move past her high-profile breakup with fellow WWE superstar John Cena in a new interview with Cosmopolitan.

"We're both are at the point that we just don't want to be talked about at all together anymore," Bella said about herself and Cena during the interview which was published on Wednesday.

"We don't want our breakup to define us or interfere with our work. And that was happening for a while," she continued.

Bella and Cena officially parted ways in July after initially splitting in April. The pair dated for six years with the relationship documented on E! reality series' Total Divas and Total Bellas. Cena famously proposed to Bella in the middle of a WWE ring at WrestleMania 33 in April 2017.

"It scares me to ever have another public relationship," Bella said. "I don't want my relationship to define who I am, as a woman."

Bella can currently be seen on Season 8 of Total Divas. Total Bellas was renewed for a fourth season in August.

Bella is also set to challenge Ronda Rousey for the Raw Women's Championship on Oct. 28 at WWE Evolution, the company's first-ever all-women's pay-per-view event.