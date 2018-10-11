Fran Drescher reflects on cancer battle: 'I am better for it'

Fran Drescher explained how her experience with uterine cancer "deepened" her as a person. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Fran Drescher says her battle with cancer changed her for the better.

The 61-year-old actress explained in an interview with People magazine's show Chatter how her experience with uterine cancer "deepened" her as a human being.

"I'm not glad I had cancer. I don't wish it on anyone. But I am better for it," Drescher said. "It's deepened me as a human being. It's forced me to have a life that resonates more with other people's needs, with compassion, and a sensitivity to other people's pain."

"I feel like I got famous, I got cancer, and I lived to tell about it. So that's kind of become my life's mission," she added. "All the work I do as an actor is to stay current so I can speak to the platforms I'm passionate about."

Drescher underwent a hysterectomy after being diagnosed with uterine cancer in 2000. She founded the cancer awareness organization Cancer Schmancer in 2007 to promote prevention, early detection and policy change.

"If you turn your pain into purpose, it is really healing. It somehow makes sense out of the senseless," the star said.

Drescher promoted Cancer Schmancer and her upcoming health summit Wednesday on KTLA 5.

"It is incredible," she said of the event. "You will understand that you do not need to get sick. You can prevent diseases, you can reverse diseases."

Drescher is known for playing Fran Fine on The Nanny, which had a six-season run on CBS from 1993 to 1999. She said on KTLA 5 that she's "more than happy and open" to a reboot of the show.