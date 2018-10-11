Famous birthdays for Oct. 11: Jane Krakowski, Cardi B

Michelle Wie hits her tee shot on the second hole in the final round of the LPGA U.S. Women's Open Championship at Lancaster Country Club in Lancaster, Pa., on July 12, 2015. The golfer turns 28 on October 11. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jane Krakowski speaks to Katie Couric and attendees when AARP hosts a brain health event in New York City on June 25. The actor turns 50 on October 11. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

-- Clergyman Mason Locke Weems, who invented the story of George Washington and the cherry tree, in 1759

-- Englishman George Williams, founder of the YMCA, in 1821

-- Food industry pioneer Henry John Heinz in 1844

-- Former first lady/author Eleanor Roosevelt in 1884

-- Writer Elmore Leonard in 1925

-- Football Hall of Fame Coach LaVell Edwards in 1930

-- Actor/singer Ron Leibman in 1937 (age 81)

-- Singer Daryl Hall in 1946 (age 72)

-- Sports columnist Thomas Boswell in 1947 (age 71)

-- Actor David Morse in 1953 (age 65)

-- Actor Dawn French in 1957 (age 62)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Steve Young in 1961 (age 57)

-- Actor Joan Cusack in 1962 (age 56)

-- Actor Lennie James in 1965 (age 53)

-- Actor Luke Perry in 1966 (age 52)

-- Actor Jane Krakowski in 1968 (age 50)

-- Actor Emily Deschanel in 1976 (age 42)

-- Actor Matt Bomer in 1977 (age 41)

-- Actor Bradley James in 1983 (age 35)

-- Actor Michelle Trachtenberg in 1985 (age 33)

-- Golfer Michelle Wie in 1989 (age 29)

-- Rapper Cardi B, born Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, in 1992 (age 26)

-- Actor Brandon Flynn in 1993 (age 25)