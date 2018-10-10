Tyra Banks attends the American Music Awards on Tuesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Tyra Banks says Life-Size 2 is on its way.

The 44-year-old actress and television personality, who played Eve in the original film, discussed the sequel Tuesday at the 2018 American Music Awards in Los Angeles.

"Life-Size 2 is coming!" Banks confirmed to Metro on the red carpet.

"I was asked to do Life-Size 2 17 years ago and I finally said yes," she said. "After all these years, I'm producing it now, and it's coming this December!"

Banks attended the awards show in a white blouse, corset belt, pink fringe miniskirt and black cap. She presented the award for New Artist of the Year, which went to former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello.

"Congratulations @camila_cabello! It was an honor to make this face and scream out your name for New Artist of The Year at the #AMAs!" Banks wrote on Instagram.

The original Life-Size premiered on the Disney Channel in 2000. Banks will reprise Eve in the sequel, which debuts on Freeform in December. She announced in July that Francia Raisa will co-star in the new movie.

"Now filming: LIFE SIZE 2," Banks wrote on Instagram. "It's time y'all! You've waited long enough. I'm so excited to announce who will star with Eve 2.0... the magnificently fierce @franciaraisa. See you on @freeform this holiday season!"

