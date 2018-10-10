Taylor Swift breaks record for most AMA wins by female artist

Singers Offset, of Migos, and Cardi B arrive for the 46th annual American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Rapper Post Malone appears backstage with his award for Favorite Male Artist - Pop/Rock, during the 46th annual American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Camila Cabello appears backstage with her award for New Artist of the Year presented by Capital One Savor Card, during the 46th annual American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Taylor Swift arrives for the 46th annual American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift broke the record for most American Music Award wins by a female artist on Tuesday night.

Swift won AMA awards for tour of the year, artist of the year, best pop/rock female artist and best pop/rock album for Reputation. The wins brought her lifetime total so far to 22, surpassing the previous record of 21 held by the late Whitney Houston.

The all-time leader is Michael Jackson, who had 24 AMA wins before his death in 2009.

During one of her acceptance speeches, Swift thanked her fans.

"[If] you didn't want to hang out with us, we wouldn't have been on an amazingly fun stadium tour," she said.

Swift also opened Tuesday nifht's ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles with a performance of I Did Something Bad off of her album, Reputation.

Camila Cabello was also a big winner on Tuesday night. The Miami native got the nods for New Artist of the Year; Best Collaboration with Young Thug for their bilingual hit, Havana; and Favorite Song, also for Havana.

Post Malone beat out Drake in two categories: Favorite Hip-Hop Album and Favorite Male Artist.

Migos won Favorite Duo/Group in either hip-hop or rock, beating out radio favorites, Imagine Dragons and Maroon 5.

And Cardi B continued her winning ways be edging out Post Malone and Drake for Favorite Artist in Hio-Hop.