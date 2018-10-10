Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for Oct. 8: Chevy Chase, Matt Damon
Famous birthdays for Oct. 9: Guillermo del Toro, Bella Hadid
Jodie Whittaker on 'Doctor Who' fame: 'No horror stories yet'
Taylor Swift opens AMAs with first awards performance in 3 years
Janet Jackson, Def Leppard among Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

2,000-year-old stone inscription on display in Jerusalem

Taylor Swift breaks record for most AMA wins by female artist
British PM Theresa May appoints Minister of Suicide Prevention
U.S. Marshals: 123 missing kids found during 1-day operation in Michigan
ALDS: Boston Red Sox eliminate New York Yankees
Gospel legends pay tribute to Aretha Franklin at AMAs
 
