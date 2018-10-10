Owen Wilson attends the London premiere of "Zoolander 2" on February 4, 2016. File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

Owen Wilson attends the Anaheim premiere of "Cars 3" on June 10, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Owen Wilson reportedly welcomed a daughter with Varunie Vongsvirates on Tuesday. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Owen Wilson is reportedly a dad of three.

Sources told People the 49-year-old actor welcomed a daughter, Lyla Aranya, with Varunie Vongsvirates on Tuesday.

Vongsvirates gave Lyla the middle name, Aranya, to honor her Thai heritage. She had shared her daughter's name in an Instagram post in June, captioning a sonogram, "Say hello to Lyla."

Us Weekly confirmed Wilson welcomed a baby girl with Vongsvirates. The actor is also parent to 7-year-old son Robert with Jade Duell and 4-year-old son Finn with Caroline Lindqvist.

Reports surfaced in June that Wilson volunteered to undergo a paternity test after Vongsvirates approached him about her pregnancy.

"Owen has been a great father to his two boys and has maintained a warm and close relationship with their mothers," a source told Us Weekly at the time. "Of course if a paternity test establishes that he is the father of another child, he will fulfill all of his obligations to support his child."

Vongsvirates hinted Wilson was the father of her child in August by sharing a photo from the premiere of the actor's movie Father Figures.

"#fatherfigures #tbt," she wrote.

Wilson will next star in Naya Legend of the Golden Dolphin with Kate Winslet. He is also slated for the Shanghai Knights sequel Shanghai Dawn.